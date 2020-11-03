162805
Registration for Kamloops spring soccer now open

Soccer registration opens

The Kamloops Youth Soccer Association (KYSA) has opened registration for spring soccer. 

In a news release, KYSA says the spring season is being planned with an assumption the organization will be operating at current or improved return-to-play conditions, as outlined by the BC Soccer guidelines. 

There are some perks to registering early. Those who sign up by Dec. 15 will qualify for KYSA's early bird registration fees. Those who sign up by Feb. 1, 2021 are guaranteed a place on a team for the upcoming season and have the option of asking to be on the same team as last year. 

The release notes KYSA continues to offer families who register three or more children a 10 per cent discount on their overall fees.

To register, click here.

