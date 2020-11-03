Patient care tower workers in Kamloops test positive for COVID-19

Photo: Eric Thompson Royal Inland Hospital.

A group of workers at the patient care tower construction site at Royal Inland Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Interior Health.

The health authority says it's not an outbreak.

"We can assure the local community, hospital staff, patients, visitors and other contractors that the exposure was limited to a crew who did not mingle with others on site," a statement reads.

The crew's movement was also limited around the hospital and within the community, Interior Health says.

"We are confident the hospital area and staff were not exposed," the statement continues, noting public health teams have directly contacted everyone who tested positive to complete contact tracing and to provide support.

Out of an abundance of caution, the site voluntarily closed down on Monday, Nov. 2.

Castanet has reached out to EllisDon, the project's builder, for further comment. We'll update this story when/if we hear back.

It's unclear how many workers contracted the virus.