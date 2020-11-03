164899
100 Mile RCMP looking for Good Samaritan who brought two victims to hospital

RCMP search for do-gooder

Mounties in 100 Mile House are looking for the Good Samaritan who took two people to hospital following an assault on Monday night.

RCMP responded to a serious weapon assault near the Good News Church around 8 p.m. One victim suffered a head injury and the second victim had minor injuries, according to a news release.

The two victims were brought to the hospital by a passerby shortly after the assault.

The victim with a head injury is now in stable condition and was later released from hospital.

A truck that looked like a Chevy Silverado, with a grey bed, white cab, and a missing front bumper (the lower half) was involved in the offence, according to the release.
 
Police say they are looking for the do-gooder who brought the victims to hospital so they can gather more information about what happened.

If anyone was in the Good News Church area at the time of the incident, they're asked to contact 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Refer file number 2020-3891.
 
100 Mile House RCMP believe it was an isolated incident and there's no risk to the public.

