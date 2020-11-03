164898
Kamloops  

The Colours on Spirit Square has signed a management deal for its food hall

Ball rolls on local food hall

Kamloops' first food hall has signed a deal with a management company to get the ball rolling on development.  

In early 2020, ARPA Investments announced plans for its commercial space at The Colours on Spirit Square. The idea was to incorporate a food hall, similar to Hargrave Street Market in Winnipeg or Anaheim Packing District in California, at the North Shore location. It would be a place for local chefs to cook and serve locally sourced, fresh food to Kamloopsians.  

The idea caught the attention of local business owners Jeff and Steve Mitton, the faces behind Mittz Kitchen and the Twisted Olive Steakhouse.

“When we heard of the food hall concept ARPA Investments was interested in developing, we wanted to be involved,” Jeff says in a news release.

"I have had the good fortune of visiting food halls around the world and I believe we can take that successful concept from other markets and make it a success here in our community,” he adds. 

The Mitton brothers will look after the management of the food hall; it'll contain 10 "stalls" with one anchor restaurant, two bars, and seven additional stalls for partner restaurants.  

“Four years ago, there were approximately 140 food halls across North America, and now the number is closer to 450 so it’s a popular concept. At full capacity, our Kamloops food hall will have seating for 222 with the potential for outdoor seating. When we open, we will follow all COVID safety protocols to ensure physical distancing for the safety of patrons and staff," Steve says. 

The release notes the project will have a firm focus on bringing in locally owned restaurants. Restauranteurs interested in learning more are encouraged to send Jeff an email.

The food hall is eyeing a spring 2021 opening date.

