Kamloops man says elderly father's dog was stabbed

Photo: Contributed Reg Barnes and his dog Rocky, before the incident.

A black and white border collie by the name of Rocky is recovering in Langley after a serious injury in Kamloops last week.

Rick Barnes says his 88-year-old father Reg took Rocky out for his 6 p.m. stroll on Oct. 30, on Rivers Trail near Overlanders Bridge and Overlander Park. Reg lives nearby and it's something him and his furry companion have done for the last six years, his son explains.

On this particular walk, Rick says his dad was approached by a homeless individual along the riverbank who said he wasn't allowed to walk his dog in the area anymore.

"(He said) 'It's our land and we don't want the dog running through there,'" Rick tells Castanet.

Moments later, Reg heard a yelp from Rocky.

"He went down and got it and he thought the guy had done something to the dog's front leg," Rick continues.

Rocky was taken to Twin Rivers Animal Hospital in Aberdeen the following day.

Rick says the vet, after shaving Rocky's chest, found a puncture wound. An X-ray revealed one lung had collapsed, the other had been punctured and there was "a lot of dirt inside."

Due to the major surgery required, Reg was advised to take Rocky to a vet in Langley.

"We got an MRI and there was more damage to the dog than we thought," Rick says, adding they were given a $7,000 quote, but have since ended up with a $15,000 vet bill. Fortunately, Rocky is expected to live.

Rick suspects Rocky was stabbed by the individual who had approached his father, with some kind of long weapon.

"It's getting more dangerous down there. I don't feel safe having my dad down there all the time," Rick says. "He can't walk his dog down there anymore. He's just going to find another route."

RCMP were notified of the incident, Rick says. However, he says an officer tried "to minimize it" by saying Rocky fell on a twig.

"There's no way the dog could have that much damage done by a twig," Rick says

When reached by Castanet, Sgt. Darren Michels with the Kamloops RCMP said Mounties are currently awaiting veterinary results and trying to determine what transpired.

Friends and neighbours of Reg plan to launch a fundraising campaign to help cover some of the vet bill, Rick says.