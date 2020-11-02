165076
Kamloops  

Western Canada launching 'The Pandemic Playhouse' with more than 20 shows

Theatre series announced

Western Canada Theatre is looking to get some shows on their Pavilion Theatre stage.

To that end they've created 'The Pandemic Playhouse: A YKAStrong Community Series,' a series of one-act performances featuring locals. Nearly two dozens performances will take place over the month of November.

"WCT has invited some of Kamloops’ most innovative, edgy, and experimental performing artists to its community celebration series of one-act performances that showcase the comedic, musical, and je ne sais quoi talent that abounds here," the theatre company says in a press release.

Shows will be performed by a variety of local talent, including Kamloops Burlesque, Madison Olds and the Freudian Slips. Shows include concerts, short plays and cabaret.

Tickets are on sale now; each show is $20 plus taxes and fees.

To see the schedule of shows, click here.

