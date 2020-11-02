Last month saw record cold, a snow storm and one of the wettest Octobers on record

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The month might have started on a hot streak, but the late October visit by a Pacific storm and arctic air changed that.

"Kamloops had kind of an interesting month," says Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist. "It was warm then cold then warm again."

The warm was a streak of above-average temperatures, but then Oct. 23 happened.

"It was the second snowiest day for any day in October," Lundquist tells Castanet, noting the snowiest happened in 1933, also coincidentally on Oct. 23.

The surprise snow was the result of two weather events meeting over B.C. Arctic air drifted south and a Pacific storm brought the rain.

"Then the storm moved out and let the arctic air flow in," Lundquist explains.

That brought the other notable moment during the early winter weather.

"It was a record low on Oct. 25," Lundquist says. "-10.1 C; the old record was -5.6 in 1919."

While the snow has melted and Kamloops has since returned to average temperatures, Lundquist notes the cold snap hit the monthly averages hard.

"In Kamloops, the month came out to 7.8 C. Usually, it's 8,5 C. That's 0.7 of a degree colder," he says. "And you had 45 mm of precipitation. That's 230 per cent of average. It was the fifth wettest on record for October."

He adds that most of that came as snow.

"The cold wasn’t ridiculous," he adds. "The wet was. To get a wet October is unusual for us in the Southern Interior."

It would have been a fairly average month if it weren't for that one multi-day event, Lundquist says.

"It was a beautiful month for me."

While this will be a La Nina winter coming up, he notes it might not be as cold as other La Nina years. The weather pattern will be countered by a few other weather patterns.

"Kamloops is just on the edge of more likely to be colder than average," he says, adding that the Okanagan is less certain. "Sea surface temperature, arctic ice and climate change all counteract La Nina."

Sea ice this year has been particularly low, shrinking to the second lowest coverage ever recorded. Lundquist says there was essentially no ice between Europe and the 80th parallel (the 90th parallel is the North Pole).

While the weather is good, he encourages people to go out and get some sunshine.

"Enjoy the sun and balmy weather while we can," he advises. "It’s good for our health."