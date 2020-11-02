162805
Kamloops  

Here's what Remembrance Day in Kamloops will look like

Remembrance Day in the River City will look different this year, thanks to COVID-19.

The Kamloops Legion is altering its Nov. 11 ceremony, dubbed 'By Veterans — For Veterans.'

A variety of changes are planned; most notable is the fact the ceremony will not include a public gathering. Instead, it will be invitation-only with a maximum of 50 people in attendance. 

Also, the ceremony will be held at the Battle Street cenotaph between First and Third avenues, instead of Riverside Park.

Other changes include:

  • no parade (though a Colour Party will march)
  • no flypast by the Air Force
  • no large contingents from the RCMP, first responders, military or cadets
  • no wreath laying by members of the general public
  • controlled access at the Battle Street cenotaph

Only representatives of certain military and governments will be invited to lay wreathes. Aside from the dignitaries, only veterans will be invited to the ceremony. The public is invited to order wreaths through the legion to be laid by members of the legion.

For those who still want to attend in some way, the legion will be streaming the small gathering on their Facebook page.

In addition to restrictions at the ceremony, post-ceremony events are limited as well. The Rocky Mountain Rangers won't be opening up their armoury and ANAVETS and the legion will be limiting their sites to members only.

For more information, click here.

