164996
162259
Kamloops  

Man taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun at individual

ERT deployed to Merritt

- | Story: 315208

A 33-year-old man from Merritt has a court date following an alleged gun-pointing incident early Sunday morning.

Mounties were called to a home on Irvine Avenue, just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 1., for a firearms incident. They were told a suspect had allegedly pointed a handgun towards an individual who attended the home. The individual managed to leave safely and call police, according to a news release. 

"Frontline Merritt RCMP officers responded to the scene and set up an area of containment around the home, while efforts were made to make contact with the suspect inside," writes Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey in the release.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called in to help, he adds.

Police say the suspect and two other individuals exited the home and were taken into custody without incident, after being called out by ERT.

RCMP obtained and executed a search warrant of the property, as part of its ongoing investigation, O'Donaghey says.

The suspect was held in police custody and now faces potential charges. He's expected to appear in court today (Nov. 2). 

Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Merritt RCMP at 250--378-4262.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162763


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4289520
639 South Crest Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,900
more details


164977


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


161622


Monday Eats!- November 2, 2020

Galleries
Get your lunch ideas here!
Monday Eats!- November 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
French Bulldog red light meltdown
Must Watch
Griffin and Haru, French Bulldogs, have a total meltdown when a...
Prince William battled Covid-19 in April
Showbiz
Britain's Prince William battled Covid-19 in April, it has...
Cat massages hungry Corgi
Must Watch
A cat paws at a dog while it’s eating. Maybe it’s...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
162259