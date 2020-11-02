Man taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun at individual

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A 33-year-old man from Merritt has a court date following an alleged gun-pointing incident early Sunday morning.

Mounties were called to a home on Irvine Avenue, just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 1., for a firearms incident. They were told a suspect had allegedly pointed a handgun towards an individual who attended the home. The individual managed to leave safely and call police, according to a news release.

"Frontline Merritt RCMP officers responded to the scene and set up an area of containment around the home, while efforts were made to make contact with the suspect inside," writes Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey in the release.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called in to help, he adds.

Police say the suspect and two other individuals exited the home and were taken into custody without incident, after being called out by ERT.

RCMP obtained and executed a search warrant of the property, as part of its ongoing investigation, O'Donaghey says.

The suspect was held in police custody and now faces potential charges. He's expected to appear in court today (Nov. 2).

Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Merritt RCMP at 250--378-4262.