Family believe missing woman may be travelling between 100 Mile House and Metro Vancouver

Photo: 100 Mile House RCMP Amanda Perez.

Mounties in 100 Mile House are hoping the public can help them find a missing woman.

Amanda Perez was reported missing by her family on Oct. 31, after she left the Imperial Motel in 100 Mile House on Oct. 28. At the time, she had had an argument with someone at the motel. Police believe she was last seen the next day, Oct. 29, at the town's Pharmasave, according to a news release.

Perez is from Richmond and her family thinks she'll try to make her way back to the Lower Mainland, but it's unclear where she may be right now.

"She is not believed to be in possession of a cellphone, but she does access social media through open-source computers," police say in the release.

She's described as standing 5'1" and weighing around 110 pounds. She has fair skin, brown eyes and dark, brown hair. She also has a distinctive mole on the right side of her face above her mouth.

It's not clear what clothing she may have with her currently.

"If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Amanda, please contact your nearest policing agency, the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you wish to remain anonymous," police say.