Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP arrest wanted man with shotgun in car

Police nab wanted man

Kamloops RCMP say a wanted man was arrested on Friday in possession of a sawed off shotgun.

Police issued a media alert Oct. 27, seeking the public's assistance in locating Kevin James Beattie, who had several outstanding warrants. 
 
He was located three days later during a vehicle stop on 8th Street in Kamloops by the Combine Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Uniform Gang Enforcement officers, and Kamloops RCMP.

"During a search of the vehicle and incidental to the arrest of Beattie, police located a sawed off shotgun, a scope, several rounds of shotgun ammunition and a digital scale with drug residue on it," Cpl. Melanie Murdy said in a press release.

Beattie was arrested without incident.

Police say their investigation continues, and it is expected Beattie will appear in court to face further charges.

