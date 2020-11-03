Drone pilot explores Tranquille Creek and former sanatorium

Photo: Bob McCuaig

Many in Kamloops have gotten a chance to see the decommissioned sanatorium at Tranquille Creek, but the view Bob McCuaig got is a little different.

He piloted his drone around the creek and sanatorium before the snow fell last month (yes, it's November now), capturing unique angles and fall colours.

Among the shots are a few from well over 100 feet in the air showing the layout of the property, plus a huge mural on one building. It also captures how far it is to the city centre, with smoke from Domtar just visible in the distance.

Watch the video below.