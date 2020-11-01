164896
Kamloops  

North Shore park to be closed for most of November

Moose Park closed for weeks

Story: 315144

The North Shore is going to be short a playground for most of November.

Moose Park, at the intersection of Schubert Drive and Juniper Avenue, will be closed starting tomorrow. It won't reopen until Nov. 20.

The City of Kamloops will be working on the park over that period, upgrading parts of the park, including the playground.

"We apologize for the interruption to planned playtime and thank you for your patience as our crews work at this location over the next few weeks," states the city on Twitter.

