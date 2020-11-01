164899
Kamloops  

Archival video captures old Kamloops pop factory

Kamloops had a pop factory?

Did you know Kamloops had a pop factory?

In the 1930s, Silver Tip Bottlers operated a factory in Kamloops. According to a B.C. Business directory from 1937, they were located at 375 Lorne St., and there's video footage of the factory.

The Royal BC Museum has video from 1937 shot by a man name Alfred E. Booth. In the footage, men can be seen working in the steamy factory. The video appears to show them cleaning and filling the bottles.

Booth then followed the process further, as a delivery driver loads a truck and delivers the freshly bottled lemon and lime drinks to a store, A. Bordignon Groceries at 338 Lorne St.

The video finishes with a pair of children poking around the back of the truck and then being offered a couple of pops by the delivery driver.

Booth shot a few videos around Kamloops, according to the museum's website, after he won a video camera for photography in the area.

