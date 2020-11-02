BC Wildlife Park's Wildlights event returning this winter

Photo: Brendan Kergin A Wildlights display in 2019.

While many events have been cancelled this year, the BC Wildlife Park's Wildlights will be back.

The popular Christmas light display across the animal park will be set up this year with a few alterations to include COVID-19 precautions.

This year, it will run from Dec. 11 to Jan. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night (except Christmas Day).

Park staff are still planning the month-long event, but currently the miniature train isn't expected and there won't be any animal encounters or feed talks, to keep people from gathering in tight spaces.

Also, Santa is taking a pass this year to stay home and stay safe, according to the BCWP.

Uncle Chris the Clown will show up, but he won't be having scheduled shows, to keep people from gathering close together. Instead he'll pop up around the park.

The park will also remain closed during the day throughout Wildlights. Only 500 tickets will be available each night and they'll only be available online.

Park staff will continue to plan and update details as Dec. 11 approaches.