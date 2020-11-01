RCMP searching for information about woman missing in rural BC for two weeks

Photo: 100 Mile House RCMP Ambe Wuetz.

RCMP are looking for a Prince George woman last seen two weeks ago between her hometown and Kamloops.

The last confirmed sighting of Amber Wuetz was on the evening of Oct. 18 in the Canim Lake/Mahood Lake area near 100 Mile House, according to the local police detachment. She's also commonly in the 100 Mile House, Quesnel and Williams Lake area.

It's now been essentially two weeks since she was last seen and North District RCMP's general investigation section is starting an investigation, assisted by RCMP in 100 Mile House and WIlliams Lake.

Wuetz is a 25-year-old described as South Asian/Filipino woman standing 5-foot-5 and weighing around 100 pounds. She has long, died-blond hair, brown eyes and a slender build.

She was wearing a red leather jacket, dark grey or green hoodie, grey sweat pants and carried a black purse.

Police said she occasionally goes by Alexia Lynn or Destiny Fate.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police or anonymously leave a tip at 1-800-222-8477 with Crime Stoppers.