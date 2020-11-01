165076
Kamloops  

Windows of several Kamloops businesses were broken overnight

Businesses' windows broken

Several businesses in Kamloops' North Shore were vandalized in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Between 12:30 and 1 a.m., rocks were thrown through the glass windows and doors of a number of businesses on the 200 to 500 block of Tranquille Road. A vehicle parked in the area was also damaged.

Police are seeking any witnesses in the area who may have information about the vandalism.

Kamloops RCMP can be reached at 250-828-3000, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

