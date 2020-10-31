RCMP responded to an assault between two males, one using a baseball bat

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Kamloops City RCMP responded to an assault occurring at the North Shore bus exchange located at 700 Tranquille Road on Saturday at 1:40 p.m according to a report from Sgt. Jeff Bingley.

Multiple reports came in regarding two males that were in a physical fight in the bus loop and that one of the males was wiedling a baseball bat. Police arrived within 2 minutes of dispatching to the scene.

The male with the baseball bat ran from police at the bus loop stop into the residential area, with responding Police Officers chasing after him.

The suspect male was apprehended by Police after going through a couple residential properties and was arrested for the assault with a weapon. They also found and seized the bat used in the assault.

Police will be collecting statements from the witnesses in the area.

It is believed the assault appears to be an isolated incident as both the victim and the suspect are known to each other. RCMP stated the victim is not cooperating with the police investigation so far.

The file is still under investigation.