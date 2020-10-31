Outdoor farmers market season ends in Kamloops

Photo: Facebook

It's your last chance to grab your fruits and vegetables from the outdoor farmers market.

The last market of the season runs today, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of St. Paul Street.

"It's been a crazy year," says market manager Greg Unger, with a laugh.

From April to October, Unger has ensured the two markets in downtown Kamloops (the other one being on Wednesdays along Victoria Street) have operated safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We did our best to control the amount of crowds coming through in order to make it possible for people to maintain as much space as possible between each other," he tells Castanet.

Staff also had a "shop don't stop" policy, which asked people to buy their items and move on through.

"Because the market is such a community atmosphere, we started encouraging people, if they saw somebody and wanted to chat, please take it out to the school yard instead of chatting on the street," Unger says, noting sanitizer was placed at all the entrances.

"Later on, as the season progressed, we started encouraging folks to wear masks, just because even with the physical distancing, it still sometimes felt very full in the market," he adds.

Overall, and understandably so, the 2020 market was smaller when compared to previous years. Walk-through traffic was about 50 per cent of what normally is recorded in a non-COVID year.

Like many other organizations, the Kamloops Regional Farmers Market had to get creative too.

"We tried things like online sales. They didn't really take off. They didn't work super well. But we gave it a shot, the old college try.

"Things were quieter, especially in the early months. We weren't allowed to have crafters," he says, noting crafters returned to the market in June.

Vendor attendance was also low: around 75 vendors during the busiest market, compared to the usual 100-plus.

"My favourite compliment that I would get would be people telling me, 'Oh, you're doing a good job at trying to make it feel as normal as possible.'" Unger says, calling the last market "bittersweet."

The local market manager expresses his thanks to everyone who supported the annual tradition.

"Buying local is always super important. I was just so happy that the community was there to support us."