Pair of Kamloops businesses organizing a 'Fill the Limo' event for the SPCA

Stuff the limo for the SPCA

Two Kamloops businesses have teamed up for a Kamloops SPCA fundraiser. 

Eat Clean Express & Meal Prep, and River City Limo are putting on a "Fill the Limo" event at Thompson Rivers University on Nov. 7. 

The goal is to stuff a limo with as many pet-friendly donations as possible. 

"We love animals and we've always had pets in our families," says Roberta Nechvatal, owner of Eat Clean on McGill Road.

She tells Castanet with the SPCA's big fundraising drives cancelled because of COVID-19 (like their Christmas craft fair at TRU), Fill the Limo made sense. 

Here's the SPCA's wish list:

Animal care supplies

  • Squeaky dog toys
  • Cat toys
  • KONG and puzzle toys
  • Dog and cat/kitten wet canned food (pate style)
  • Cat and dog dry food
  • Dog dental or soft treats
  • Cat treats
  • Yesterday News cat litter
  • Pine or paper shavings for small animals
  • Chew toys for small animals

Cleaning supplies

  • HE laundry detergent
  • Paper towel
  • Toilet paper
  • Kleenex
  • Large and extra large garbage bags
  • Kitchen garbage bags (tall size)
  • Dish soap/dishwasher detergent
  • Ziploc bags (sandwiches and large storage size)

Office supplies

  • Printer paper
  • Scotch tape and packing tape
  • Correction tape (White Out)
  • White board markers
  • Permanent markers

Other

  • Gift cards (grocery stores, pet stores, etc.)
  • Cash donations

Lisa Fuller, spokesperson for the local branch, says any donation is greatly appreciated.

"We always need help from the community," she says, noting donations have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

"We rely solely on donations to survive," she adds.

Right now, the shelter is running at about 65 per cent capacity, with many of the animals in the SPCA's care living in foster homes.

"We're very fortunate. We have a lot of our animals in foster families, just to reduce the strain on the actual branch, from bringing in volunteers and cleaning and things like that," Fuller explains. 

The shelter is also keeping some space for compassionate boarding.

"We know it is a tough time for people so if somebody is going into hospital or has different needs, we do our best to try offer some compassionate boarding so they don’t have to risk losing their animals."

The Fill the Limo event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the TRU parking lot beside the new nursing building (see the below map for the exact location). Anyone who drops off a donation will receive coupons to Eat Clean Express & Meal Prep and will be entered in giveaways.

 

