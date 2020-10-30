Pair of Kamloops businesses organizing a 'Fill the Limo' event for the SPCA

Photo: Kamloops SPCA/Facebook George.

Two Kamloops businesses have teamed up for a Kamloops SPCA fundraiser.

Eat Clean Express & Meal Prep, and River City Limo are putting on a "Fill the Limo" event at Thompson Rivers University on Nov. 7.

The goal is to stuff a limo with as many pet-friendly donations as possible.

"We love animals and we've always had pets in our families," says Roberta Nechvatal, owner of Eat Clean on McGill Road.

She tells Castanet with the SPCA's big fundraising drives cancelled because of COVID-19 (like their Christmas craft fair at TRU), Fill the Limo made sense.

Here's the SPCA's wish list:

Animal care supplies

Squeaky dog toys

Cat toys

KONG and puzzle toys

Dog and cat/kitten wet canned food (pate style)

Cat and dog dry food

Dog dental or soft treats

Cat treats

Yesterday News cat litter

Pine or paper shavings for small animals

Chew toys for small animals

Cleaning supplies

HE laundry detergent

Paper towel

Toilet paper

Kleenex

Large and extra large garbage bags

Kitchen garbage bags (tall size)

Dish soap/dishwasher detergent

Ziploc bags (sandwiches and large storage size)

Office supplies

Printer paper

Scotch tape and packing tape

Correction tape (White Out)

White board markers

Permanent markers

Other

Gift cards (grocery stores, pet stores, etc.)

Cash donations

Lisa Fuller, spokesperson for the local branch, says any donation is greatly appreciated.

"We always need help from the community," she says, noting donations have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

"We rely solely on donations to survive," she adds.

Right now, the shelter is running at about 65 per cent capacity, with many of the animals in the SPCA's care living in foster homes.

"We're very fortunate. We have a lot of our animals in foster families, just to reduce the strain on the actual branch, from bringing in volunteers and cleaning and things like that," Fuller explains.

The shelter is also keeping some space for compassionate boarding.

"We know it is a tough time for people so if somebody is going into hospital or has different needs, we do our best to try offer some compassionate boarding so they don’t have to risk losing their animals."

The Fill the Limo event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the TRU parking lot beside the new nursing building (see the below map for the exact location). Anyone who drops off a donation will receive coupons to Eat Clean Express & Meal Prep and will be entered in giveaways.