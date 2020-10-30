164899
Kamloops  

Sun Peaks to change parking signage this weekend

Watch where you park

Where you can park in Sun Peaks will be changing this weekend.

As of Nov. 1, no parking will be allowed on either side of the road. The rule will remain in effect until April 30, 2021.

"Please remember to remove all vehicles, equipment or other objects that may be in the way of the snow removal operations," the mountain resort municipality says on its website. "Please review your property boundaries to make sure that you are not in the municipality's road right-of-way."

Sun Peaks residents are asked not to shovel snow onto the road, as it can create additional hazards. 

Omar Butt, the director of public works, says the speed bumps have been removed off Fairways and Burfield Drive.

He's also reminding locals and visitors that the speed limit is now 30 km/h (except for the stretch of road leading up to Sun Peaks). 

