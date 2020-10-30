Kamloops NorthPaws continue to add talent to its roster

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws Sammie Starr has been named assistant coach of the Kamloops NorthPaws.

The Kamloops NorthPaws have a new Starr assistant coach.

Sammie Starr, that is.

He is currently working as an assistant coach with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and will join the NorthPaws team for its first season.

Starr is a former infielder from Toronto and played four seasons for the Thunderbirds before being drafted in 2007 to the Baltimore Orioles, notes a news release.

After playing for the Orioles for five years in minor league, reaching AAA, he then transitioned to coaching.

When he was playing and assisting in the minors, he met NorthPaws head coach Cole Armstrong, who was working with the Chicago White Sox at the time.



The duo worked together in the past, when Armstrong helped out at UBC during his off-season.



“He’s a great infield guy, which is not my area of expertise. Sammie will be huge for sending players back

to their schools better than when they arrived in Kamloops,” Armstrong says in the release.



“It will be great. I’m more defensively focused and Cole has more knowledge on the offensive side of the

game and with the catchers,” Starr adds. “I love the college-age group and impacting players at that

age. It was almost a no-brainer to jump on board.”

The NorthPaws association aims to have a local approach to its team development.