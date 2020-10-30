The BC Festival of the Arts Legacy Fund grant deadline has been extended

Photo: Photo by New Parallel Productions via Tourism Kamloops

The City of Kamloops has extended the application deadline for the BC Festival of the Arts Legacy Fund grant.

This grant offers financial aid to expand artistic progress of a person or organization in visual, performing, literacy, media and interdisciplinary arts.

Kamloops residents and non-profit organizations are welcome to apply. Successful applicants can receive up to $600. The funding aims to support workshops, virtual seminars, exhibitions, web development, podcasts, and publishing.



The deadline is 4 p.m. on Nov. 30.

To apply online, click here.