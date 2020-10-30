164607
Kamloops  

The BC Festival of the Arts Legacy Fund grant deadline has been extended

Arts grant deadline extended

- | Story: 314987

The City of Kamloops has extended the application deadline for the BC Festival of the Arts Legacy Fund grant.  

This grant offers financial aid to expand artistic progress of a person or organization in visual, performing, literacy, media and interdisciplinary arts.

Kamloops residents and non-profit organizations are welcome to apply. Successful applicants can receive up to $600. The funding aims to support workshops, virtual seminars, exhibitions, web development, podcasts, and publishing. 

The deadline is 4 p.m. on Nov. 30. 

To apply online, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163715


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4310109
#50-2098 Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$149,900
more details
164678


164258


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >




TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Matthew McConaughey stopped Jennifer Garner from quitting Dallas Buyers Club
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey urged Jennifer Garner to stick around when...
High- five!
Must Watch
Priest can’t stop laughing after little girl high-fives...
Puppy loves playing hide and seek
Must Watch
Lola loves hiding. Cuteness overload!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162801
162890