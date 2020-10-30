Tk'emlups te Secwepemc completes North Resevoir, the first major First Nation's project in Canada funded by DCCs

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc (TteS) has broken new ground for First Nations groups in Canada.

Yesterday, the First Nation celebrated the opening of the North Reservoir, a massive pair of concrete cells to hold clean water. The project came in at about $4.5 million; $1.2 million of that came through Indigenous Services Canada.

The rest, a sum of about $3.3 million, was collected through a financial tool called a Development Cost Charge (DCC). TteS's John te Borg, who manages the First Nation's planning and engineering department, was excited for the project.

"For folks who aren’t really familiar with that…this is a financial law that the band has instituted that allows for development charges to be applied at the development approval stage that can be collected as a reserve fund and use for known infrastructure projects that have communal benefit," he explained at the celebration yesterday.

As far as anyone in the area knows, it's the first major project funded with DCCs by a First Nation in Canada. While it sounds very technical, local leaders hailed it as a sign of increased independence for TteS.

"TteS has a vision for our future that includes economic self reliance and future projects like this one are the foundation for the legacy we want to have for our children, our grandchildren and our great grandchildren," Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said during her speech.

"I think this means a lot to our community and it’s a showcase of the direction we’re choosing to go – moving forward and in self-reliance and independence," added Councillor Justin Gottfriedson later.

Former TteS Kukpi7 Manny Jules, who's now the chief commissioner with the First Nations Tax Commission, spoke about the DCC's and taxes in a historical context, and noted he's working at a federal level on new administrative structures to help First Nation's access federal money.

Of the reservoir itself, which had been in discussion for decades, he noted the prospects it brings.

"When business happens on these lands, everybody benefits," he said.

While the DCC's mark a first for First Nations, the reservoir marks big opportunities for local growth, Casimir said.

Photo: Brendan Kergin Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir

"This is a historic moment for our community as we have completed much needed infrastructure upgrade to the TteS water distribution system that will support future economic expansion here on our reserve," she said. "Just to give you an idea, we have 900 acres of underserved and unserviced reserve lands that have been provided this opportunity to have increased access to water."

One of the barriers overcome is fire suppression, as they hold 6 million litres of water on the hillside above Chief Louis Way.

"Some of the developments were limited in what you could construct because the buildings could not be larger than a certain size because the fire protection wasn’t there," te Borg said. "This facility will remove some of those obstacles to development."

For Casimir, it sends a message to those looking for space.

"This project showcases a step for TteS's vision for self reliance as well as opens up significant development opportunities for our community and our future investors."