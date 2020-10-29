World Golf Awards names Tobiano Canada's best golf course

Photo: TobianoGolf

The crew over at Tobiano Golf have another award to brag about.

The World Golf Awards, an annual awards event highlighting top courses and brands worldwide has named Tobiano the best golf course in Canada for 2020.

"It has been my great pleasure to design golf courses all over the world, however Tobiano still stands out as one of my all-time favourites," says the course's architect, Thomas McBroom, in a press release. "We are thrilled to have been voted Canada’s Best Golf Course for 2020!"

The awards are chosen by a vote involving golf professionals and the public. In total 20 courses in Canada were nominated across the country.

Tobiano has consistently been ranked as a top course in Canada in various golf media.

The World Golf Awards picked Canada as the top golf destination in North America (the US was the only other nominee). B.C. was well represented, of the four awards highlighting the best of Canada B.C. based groups won in four categories. Best golf hotel went to the Westin Bear Mountain resort in Victoria and the best inbound golf tour operator went to BC Golf Guide.