Truck hauling fuel tank rolls, leaks diesel on Hwy 97 near Monte Creek

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

Highway 97 is cleared and traffic is flowing again after a truck rollover near Monte Creek.

Chase RCMP were called to the crash at 12:15 p.m. near Duck Range Road after a flat-bed trailer, hauling a fuel tank, separated from its tow vehicle in a corner and overturned. The trailer and tank came to a rest fully blocking the southbound lanes of the highway.

“The commercial truck was hauling diesel fuel, some of which leaked onto the highway,” said RCMP in a statement. “The Ministry of Environment has been notified. The driver was uninjured in the crash.”

The area was reduced to single lane alternating traffic as first responders took steps to contain and prevent a larger spill and remove debris. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement also attended the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this motor vehicle incident and has not yet spoken to police, or has any dash camera footage is asked to contact the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

ORIGINAL 2:30 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting a collision on Highway 97 between Duck Range Road and Monte Creek.

The incident is just four kilometres east of Monte Creek.

Motorists should expect delays as traffic is reduced to one single alternating lane.

DriveBC anticipates the incident will be cleared around 4 p.m.

