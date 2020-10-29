Kamloops woman has left a trail of hats and scarves for the needy

A Kamloops woman is knitting hats and scarves for those in need and hanging them on trees on the North Shore.

On a rainy Thursday morning (Oct. 29), Cathy DuVall took a 30 minute bus ride to hang her hand-knitted hats and scarves on branches to be left for anyone who needs one. It's a trip she's made before.

"I like to help people out. It just comes from love," DuVall says simply.

If you have recently walked north on Tranquille Road toward MacKenzie Avenue on the east side of the street, you may have spotted a trail of colourful winter gear tied to street lights, trees, and signs.

DuVall says she started knitting these winter accessories about 15 years ago for people in need in the community.

She says that it's not her effort alone that produces the hats and scarves. She posts on Facebook that she will be knitting the scarves and the hats every year and people from the Kamloops community bring her balls of yarn to contribute to the good cause.

"Yesterday a lady dropped off yarn and in the bottom of the bag she had 10 chocolate bars for me to hand out. That makes me want to do it more," she adds.

This year is the first year DuVall started hanging the knits off of trees and posts. "Every year it gets bigger. This year, so far, I put about 85 scarves on Tranquille and about 50 toques," she explains. "Because people are giving me so much I am able to make much more. There are three ladies who even help knit sometimes."

DuVall says one hat takes her about two to three hours to knit one hat and about one hour to knit a scarf. She needs to take breaks in between due to her arthritis.

"It started because one time I was walking over to my moms place and I had a handful of scarves with me. I saw these three girls who were just so cold, so I gave one of them a scarf because she didn't have one and I guess that's what got me going," says DuVall.

When asked why she thinks it is important to continue knitting hats for those in need, DuVall says that anyone could be the person who needs a helping hand, including herself, and she knows there would be someone out there in the community to help her too.

Anyone with yarn donations can contact DuVall at 778-220-5635 or by email.