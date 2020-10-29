163146
Kamloops  

Ashcroft Library looking for pointers on upgrade

Looking for library pointers

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) is looking to the public on how they can improve the Ashcroft Library's services.

The town's library will be getting an interior facelift, as it's essentially unchanged from its opening in 1974. Because they want the remodelling to make sense for patrons and the uses of the library, they're looking to the public for feedback.

“It’s important for us to hear from patrons what they want to see ahead, and the feedback we receive will directly impact our planning for future use. It’s also important to hear from non-users who have lapsed memberships or residents who aren’t aware of the services we offer,” says TNRL's chief librarian Judy Moore.

To that end they have an online survey for residents of Ashcroft and the area to fill out, here. Feedback can also be sent in via the library's website or delivered in person to either the Ashcroft or Cache Creek libraries.

