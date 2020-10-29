164897
Kamloops  

TMX taking second try at inserting pipe under Thompson River

TMX making 2nd attempt

Due to technical issues the Trans Mountain will have to pull their pipeline out from under the Thompson River and try again.

As part of the pipeline expansion project, Trans Mountain is running pipe underneath the Thompson River from near the Kamloops Airport to below Kenna Cartwright Park. First a horizontal drill (HDD) had to be used and then the pipeline was to be pulled through.

However, they're having to restart the entire process.

"Due to technical challenges encountered during the installation of the pipe under the Thompson River, the HDD process is being re-started," the company states in an email. "This will involve the removal of the pipe that has been installed and re-drilling of the existing path under the river."

The work will occur between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and it may create some noise.

"To complete the Thompson River HDD, a hammer will need to be used intermittently starting as soon as October 29," states the company in the email. "In recognition of the expected noise that this work will generate, we are expanding our temporary sound wall to help reduce the noise impacts of the work on the community."

