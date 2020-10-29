164607
Kamloops  

Magazine names Sun Peaks tops in family ski resorts

Sun Peaks tops with kids

Locals are big fans of Sun Peaks, but it turns out Australians are as well.

Australian travel magazine Ski and Snowboard with Kids (part of the Holidays with Kids group) has named Sun Peaks the second best ski resort in Canada for families, just behind Whistler. The magazine had a panel of experts rate ski resorts acorss Canada.

"Sun Peaks Resort wins over all who visit, with its intimate ski-through village its beating heart," states the magazine on their website.

Sun Peaks did well across most categories. The resort village was named best for beginners, second best village and tied for third in the all-round family activities and freestyle resort categories. The Sun Peaks Grand was named second best snow hotel in Canada. Overall Sun Peaks placed fifth in the readers poll.

Other interior resorts did well as well. Vernon's Silverstar was ranked third overall, Kelowna's Big White placed fourth overall and Revelstoke was fifth. Silverstar was also ranked second best for beginner and all-round family activities, and tied Sun Peaks in the freestyle resort category. It also placed third in the readers' choice category.

Big White was ranked third for beginners (tied with Banff), tied for third with Sun Peaks in all-round activities and was second in freestyle. It placed second in the readers' choice.

B.C. dominated the magazine's rankings; Banff and Lake Louise showed up in some categories, but that was it for anywhere outside B.C.

