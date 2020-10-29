Two Blazers and a Rocket are headed to the Canadian Junior Team selection camp

Photo: Eric Thompson Connor Zary.

A couple of Kamloops Blazers and a Kelowna Rocket are among the 46 young hockey players invited to Red Deer next month.

Connor Zary, Kaedan Korczak and Dylan Garand have all been picked to head to the national junior team selection camp. The camp is where the team that heads to the famed World Juniors tournament is put together.

Over a month, from Nov. 16 to Dec. 13, the 46 players will whittled down to 23 . The team will then go on to compete in this year's World Junior tournament in Edmonton.

"We know our athletes are excited for the opportunity to defend gold on home ice this year, and we expect a highly competitive selection camp with a number of difficult decisions to be made when it comes time to select the players who will wear the Maple Leaf in Edmonton in December," says Hockey Canada's Scott Salmond in a press release.

Canada won gold last year; six players from that team are headed to the camp.

Zary and Garand were both drafted this year in the NHL draft; Zary went in the first round to the Calgary Flames while Garand went to the New York Rangers. Korczak was drafted last year by the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

15 other WHL players are headed to the camp as well, including Prince George's Taylor Gauthier (who'll be battling Garand for a goalie spot) and defenseman Bowen Byram of the Vancouver Giants. Three B.C. born players are part of the camp, including Garand (Victoria) and Byram (Cranbrook).