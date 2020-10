Masks are now mandatory inside any Kamloops city facility, as of today.

Following the direction of Dr. Bonnie Henry, the city announced that it now expects residents to wear a mask while inside city hall, the museum, TCC, and more.

Mayor Ken Christian made a statement in the video above this article early Friday morning.

The city also thanked the people of Kamloops for keeping themselves and others safe. To learn more about how the city's action plan for COVID-19, click here.