These houses in Kamloops have gone all out for Halloween

Best Halloween houses

Castanet recently took it to our Facebook to ask the community where to find some of the spookiest Halloween homes.

As always, our readers came through and told us about some of the creepiest houses in the city, decked out for Oct. 31.

This year, Halloween is going to be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, that doesn't mean it still can't be fun!

Load up your car with some snacks and drive past these eerie Kamloops houses.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reminding the public to practice COVID-19 protocols when trick-or-treating this year. 

The BCCDC suggests avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters by giving out treats outdoors, and setting up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.  

Other fun and safe Halloween activities include visiting a corn maze, carving pumpkins, or having a scavenger hunt with your bubble.  

For more suggestions, click here.

