Victim of vehicle theft in Kamloops uses cellphone to track it down

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Technology came in handy earlier this week, when a vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Kamloops hotel.

Police were called to a break and enter to a hotel room on Monday, Oct. 26 around 6:30 a.m.

The suspect allegedly stole a cellphone and some car keys and proceeded to drive out of the hotel parking lot in the stolen vehicle.

The owners of the vehicle used another cellphone they had to track it to the Coquihalla Highway, in the Logan Lake area, notes a news release from RCMP.

Police say a local tow company located the stolen vehicle, which was involved in a minor crash. The suspect required a tow to get back on the highway.

Mounties attended the scene and the suspect was arrested. The vehicle and the cellphone, meanwhile, were returned to their rightful owners.

Police have identified the suspect as Mark Daniel Clute of Kamloops. The 50-year-old had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the release notes.

He's now been charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in police custody with a Nov. 9 court date.