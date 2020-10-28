162805
162613
Kamloops  

Old Navy opens early in Aberdeen Mall

Kamloops Old Navy opens

- | Story: 314782

Another one of Aberdeen Mall's new tenants has opened its doors.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held around lunchtime today to officially welcome Old Navy to the mall. The popular clothing store is now open to customers on the second level near Marshalls, which opened earlier this year. Both stores occupy part of the former Sears.

Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays to Tuesdays.

An Old Navy spokesperson had told Castanet it was slated to open in early November. That was moved forward to Oct. 31, according to the Aberdeen Mall website.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163625


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4255463
1225 Ponds Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$869,000
more details
163625


164315


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Twist
Twist Kamloops SPCA >


164836


Whitney Houston classic hits a billion views on YouTube

Music
The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love You cover has become the first 1990s track from a solo artist to...
Dog’s ears perk up every time owner reaches for plate
Must Watch
So hopeful for some food!
Accidental coffee art
Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.
Accidental coffee art (2)
Galleries
Brian Johnson hopes new AC/DC album attracts kids back to rock
Music
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson wants the group's new album...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162632
162259