Old Navy opens early in Aberdeen Mall

Photo: Tereza Verenca Old Navy docks at Aberdeen Mall.

Another one of Aberdeen Mall's new tenants has opened its doors.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held around lunchtime today to officially welcome Old Navy to the mall. The popular clothing store is now open to customers on the second level near Marshalls, which opened earlier this year. Both stores occupy part of the former Sears.

Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays to Tuesdays.

An Old Navy spokesperson had told Castanet it was slated to open in early November. That was moved forward to Oct. 31, according to the Aberdeen Mall website.