SD73 introduces electrostatic sprayers to evening cleaning regimen in schools

School District 73 has developed a new strategy to better clean Kamloops schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New electrostatic sprayers were introduced today (Oct. 28) at Pineridge Elementary.

"The electrostatic sprayers add a negative electron to our disinfectant and that negative makes it attracted to surfaces. So, as the mist comes out, it will actually curl and pull up from underneath to table tops and chairs," explains Allen Blohm, SD73's manager of operations. "So we're getting full coverage because the mist itself does the clinging onto contact surfaces. With that negative electron added, it also slows the evaporation time. With these, we get 10 to 15 minutes of dwell time to guarantee effectiveness."

The products have been approved by Health Canada and demonstrate that they are likely to be effective and may be used against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

SD73 says the products were tested at NorKam Senior Secondary, the largest school in the district, over a weekend in mid-October when the building was empty.

"It's time-effective. We were able to disinfect the entire building in eight hours," Blohm continues. "If we have to disinfect a building because of a confirmed case, we would be able to disinfect it overnight."

The school district has ordered 57 units. Every school will get one (larger schools will get two).

Blohm says the equipment should be delivered within a few weeks. Evening cleaning crews will begin using them immediately on frequently touched surfaces like desks, chairs and locker faces. (They will not be used to disinfect the entire school.)

Aside from the pandemic, Blohm says this is a good investment to mitigate other viruses within schools.

"Our priority is to sanitize and disinfect first," he tells Castanet, noting he hopes this new cleaning initiative puts parents and students at ease.

Custodians will be supplied with personal protective equipment and proper training for each device.

The sprayers will cost $123,000 in total; they'll be covered by the Supporting Safe Back to School funding initiative announced by the federal government on Sept. 3.