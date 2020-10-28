164897
Kamloops  

SD73 introduces electrostatic sprayers to evening cleaning regimen in schools

Using spray tech to disinfect

- | Story: 314764

School District 73 has developed a new strategy to better clean Kamloops schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New electrostatic sprayers were introduced today (Oct. 28) at Pineridge Elementary.

"The electrostatic sprayers add a negative electron to our disinfectant and that negative makes it attracted to surfaces. So, as the mist comes out, it will actually curl and pull up from underneath to table tops and chairs," explains Allen Blohm, SD73's manager of operations. "So we're getting full coverage because the mist itself does the clinging onto contact surfaces. With that negative electron added, it also slows the evaporation time.  With these, we get 10 to 15 minutes of dwell time to guarantee effectiveness."

The products have been approved by Health Canada and demonstrate that they are likely to be effective and may be used against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. 

SD73 says the products were tested at NorKam Senior Secondary, the largest school in the district, over a weekend in mid-October when the building was empty. 

"It's time-effective. We were able to disinfect the entire building in eight hours," Blohm continues. "If we have to disinfect a building because of a confirmed case, we would be able to disinfect it overnight."

The school district has ordered 57 units. Every school will get one (larger schools will get two).

Blohm says the equipment should be delivered within a few weeks. Evening cleaning crews will begin using them immediately on frequently touched surfaces like desks, chairs and locker faces. (They will not be used to disinfect the entire school.)

Aside from the pandemic, Blohm says this is a good investment to mitigate other viruses within schools. 

"Our priority is to sanitize and disinfect first," he tells Castanet, noting he hopes this new cleaning initiative puts parents and students at ease. 

Custodians will be supplied with personal protective equipment and proper training for each device.

The sprayers will cost $123,000 in total; they'll be covered by the Supporting Safe Back to School funding initiative announced by the federal government on Sept. 3. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163498


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4309281
115-3175 De Montreuil Court
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$315,000
more details
163625


162948


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Twist
Twist Kamloops SPCA >


160972


“They’re called my sandals” (What are those)

Must Watch
We pulled this classic out of the vault for your viewing pleasure.
Punny Halloween Costumes
Galleries
Very clever Halloween costumes for the Dad Joke lover in your...
Whitney Houston classic hits a billion views on YouTube
Music
The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love...
Dog’s ears perk up every time owner reaches for plate
Must Watch
So hopeful for some food!
Accidental coffee art
Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162259