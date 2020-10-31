Someone has started a Kamloops memes account focusing on the city's quirks

Photo: Kamemeloops

An anonymous Kamloops memes Instagram account is poking fun at some local frustrations.

@Kamemeloops was created by a mystery person(s), who allowed Castanet to interview them, but did not divulge any personal information.

The Instagram account creates organic Kamloops-focused memes offering 'colourful commentary' on what goes on in town.

"I don't have huge ambitions for it, but I like to see people interacting with the content," says the account creator in private Instagram messages to Castanet.

"Humour is always the best way to criticize authority. And by authority, I mean either political or other, like the media. Of course, the page started as a way to point the finger at some decisions made by city hall and council. However, I try to keep it as respectful and light as possible, never calling out targets by name," @Kamemeloops explains.

They say they aren't too concerned if people are looking at the account or not. They like to post on it because it's therapeutic, but they are glad people respond to it.

As for why they're keeping their identity a mystery, they say it's a personal choice.

"So I can criticize freely and separate from my everyday persona. We all know there's always someone to look for a fight over any kind of commentary, and if it comes to it, I want it separated from my personal life.

"It's just to have fun and vent some of the stuff I see everyday," @Kamemeloops adds.

As it turns out, Castanet isn't the only one who took notice of the local Insta account. Initially, @Kamemeloops had a modified version of the official city logo in its profile picture. However, it wasn't long before the account received a cease-and-desist in a private message.

"So I decided to go with a dead Kami the Fish, tasteless but at least no one came to bother me so far," the account says.

Does @Kamemeloops hope that its public commentary will motivate changes around town?

"I don't expect them to listen to me more than I expect them to listen to any other citizen," says @Kamemeloops. "Of course, I have my idea of a perfect Kamloops, you have yours, the mayor has his too. I try to point at things most people are unhappy with — I'm looking at you, downtown parking! But in the end, it's not my call, and I'm OK if [the city] is not 100 per cent as I want it to be."

"Who knows, maybe I'm not a single person, but a group sharing the same account," @Kamemeloops concludes with a smiley face.