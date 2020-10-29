163427
162923
Kamloops  

Kamloops rescue group looks to reunite lost cats with rightful owners

Are these your cats?

- | Story: 314694

A Kamloops cat group is trying to figure out where a pair of cats in their care come from.

Jessica Blenkarn of Sammy's Forgotten Felines is currently taking care of a pair of older cats that she picked up recently after an odd post on Facebook. The group doesn't usually do that sort of thing, but Blenkarn says they decided to based on intuition.

"We got a convoluted story when we got them," she explains.

She picked them up from a woman who was giving them away for free; apparently the woman got them and then was told by her landlord she couldn't keep them.

"They seem to be in moderately good health and they do have tattoos," Blenkarn says, noting the tattoos are really faded.

All the woman could tell Blenkarn was where she got them from; she got a phone number and called the man.

"He said the cats had been dumped on him from acquaintances," Blenkarn tells Castanet. "He didn’t want to give the contact information."

Now, she's trying to figure out if there's a home (or possibly two homes) looking for these felines.

One of the tattoos was still legible, so she investigated that lead, but came across another dead end. It had been done in 2003.

"I tracked it back to a vet clinic at an address in Port Coquitlum but the vet didn’t have any information on this cat," Blenkarn says. "The number was out of service."

However, she's sure the cats have had loving homes for years. They're seniors and have obviously lived with humans for the vast majority of their lives, she says. They may not have lived together, though, as they don't seem to get along.

She's hoping by sharing their picture online she might be able to find someone who recognizes them. So far people have inquired, but no one has been a match.

"A cat this old, it’s pretty heartbreaking," she says. "It’s very likely they’ve been living in a home for their entire lives."

For more information, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163498


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4296389
106-3211 Skyview Lane, West Kelowna
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$308,500
more details
163401


162948


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Twist
Twist Kamloops SPCA >


162948


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Thursday mornings start better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Khloe Kardashian was struck down by COVID-19
Showbiz
Khloe Kardashian was bedridden by a “really bad” case...
Absolute perfection
Galleries
When it’s juuuuust right.
“They’re called my sandals” (What are those)
Must Watch
We pulled this classic out of the vault for your viewing...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160738
162890