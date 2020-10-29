Kamloops rescue group looks to reunite lost cats with rightful owners

Photo: Jessica Blenkarn

A Kamloops cat group is trying to figure out where a pair of cats in their care come from.

Jessica Blenkarn of Sammy's Forgotten Felines is currently taking care of a pair of older cats that she picked up recently after an odd post on Facebook. The group doesn't usually do that sort of thing, but Blenkarn says they decided to based on intuition.

"We got a convoluted story when we got them," she explains.

Photo: Jessica Blenkarn

She picked them up from a woman who was giving them away for free; apparently the woman got them and then was told by her landlord she couldn't keep them.

"They seem to be in moderately good health and they do have tattoos," Blenkarn says, noting the tattoos are really faded.

All the woman could tell Blenkarn was where she got them from; she got a phone number and called the man.

"He said the cats had been dumped on him from acquaintances," Blenkarn tells Castanet. "He didn’t want to give the contact information."

Now, she's trying to figure out if there's a home (or possibly two homes) looking for these felines.

One of the tattoos was still legible, so she investigated that lead, but came across another dead end. It had been done in 2003.

"I tracked it back to a vet clinic at an address in Port Coquitlum but the vet didn’t have any information on this cat," Blenkarn says. "The number was out of service."

However, she's sure the cats have had loving homes for years. They're seniors and have obviously lived with humans for the vast majority of their lives, she says. They may not have lived together, though, as they don't seem to get along.

She's hoping by sharing their picture online she might be able to find someone who recognizes them. So far people have inquired, but no one has been a match.

"A cat this old, it’s pretty heartbreaking," she says. "It’s very likely they’ve been living in a home for their entire lives."

For more information, click here.