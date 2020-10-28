Grab a hot chocolate and join Castanet for the full Luminocity art experience

There are only four days left to check out the Kamloops Art Gallery's free Luminosity event.

The art installation consists of unique video projections displayed across downtown and in Riverside Park. It runs nightly from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The project includes work from three local artists: Jessie Kobylanski has a display in the Barnacle Records window on Third Avenue, Levi Glass showcases a 360-degree projection in Riverside Park, and Chase's Tania Willard boasts a display at the Kamloops Museum and Archives that addresses Indigenous histories.

Luminocity includes art from an array of national and international artists as well.

The event ends on Oct. 31; it only runs every two years so head downtown to enjoy some wondrous, COVID-19-safe fun. If you can't make it out, check out Castanet's recent visit, in the video above.