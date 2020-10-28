Comedian Jon Dore playing two shows in Kamloops next month

Photo: MPRA 4 Entertainment

TV's Jon Dore will be making a stop in Kamloops later this fall with a pair of dates at the Plaza Hotel.

The stand-up comedian will be taking the stage in the hotel's Blackwell Ballroom on Nov. 17 and 18 (a Tuesday and Wednesday), to share jokes and stories with socially distanced groups.

Dore is known for a variety of work over the years; originally from Canada, he appeared on Canadian Idol as a correspondent, had a special on Comedy Now! and even had a show creatively named The Jon Dore Television Show that ran for two seasons. He also won three Canadian Comedy Awards, including one for best newcomer in 2006.

He's also had success in the U.S., appearing on Conan, touring with Tig Notaro and playing a handful of roles on the Kroll Show and Inside Amy Schumer.

Dore will be joined on stage by a couple of guests as well.

The shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on KamTix and are being sold in groups of two ($50), four ($100) or six ($150). COVID-19 precautions will be in place and groups will be socially distanced.