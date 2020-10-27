162805
162259
Kamloops  

Kamloops Humane Society holding cat and kitten adoption event

Cats, kitties up for adoption

- | Story: 314677

Calling all cool cats and kittens...

The Kamloops Humane Society (KHS) is holding its first adoption event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic tomorrow (Oct. 28).

It'll give people a chance to meet some of furry friends, says Barbara Zibrik, the organization's executive director.

"This is just a meet-and-greet," she says. "We like to give people time to think about it."

The event will feature a dozen kittens and cats ranging in age from 12 weeks to one year. Zibrik estimates the organization has around 60 cats in their foster care system.

"If they don’t find something that’s right for them then we can let them know what else is available, too," she tells Castanet.

The actual adoption of the cats and kittens will occur after Halloween, she adds.

All cats from the KHS are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and tattooed/microchipped.

One of the goals of the humane society, which has been around since 1993, is to manage the overpopulation of cats in Kamloops. Part of the is making sure they don't have unwanted litters; another is making sure they have homes that will love and care for them.

"(These events) are lots of fun," she says. "We find some wonderful homes for these cats."

Tomorrow's meet-and-greet runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Total Pet on Tranquille Road.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163134


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4270340
1083 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$349,999
more details
163226


154284


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


163157


Cattuesday- October 27, 2020

Galleries
A collection of awesome cat body art.
Cattuesday- October 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cat asks pet parent for ice water
Must Watch
Cat asks for ice water and drinks it from a mug.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton engaged
Showbiz
Rocker Gwen Stefani is set to become the new Mrs. Blake Shelton.
Mom’s struggle when teaching her kindergartner sight words is hilarious
Must Watch
Tiffany Jenkins hysterical take on “no” versus...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162308
163259