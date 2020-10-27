Kamloops Humane Soceity holding cat and kitten adoption event

Photo: Kamloops Humane Society An orange tabby named Aria.

Calling all cool cats and kittens...

The Kamloops Humane Society (KHS) is holding its first adoption event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic tomorrow (Oct. 28).

It'll give people a chance to meet some of furry friends, says Barbara Zibrik, the organization's executive director.

"This is just a meet-and-greet," she says. "We like to give people time to think about it."

The event will feature a dozen kittens and cats ranging in age from 12 weeks to one year. Zibrik estimates the organization has around 60 cats in their foster care system.

"If they don’t find something that’s right for them then we can let them know what else is available, too," she tells Castanet.

The actual adoption of the cats and kittens will occur after Halloween, she adds.

Photo: Kamloops Humane Society Jimmy.

All cats from the KHS are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and tattooed/microchipped.

One of the goals of the humane society, which has been around since 1993, is to manage the overpopulation of cats in Kamloops. Part of the is making sure they don't have unwanted litters; another is making sure they have homes that will love and care for them.

"(These events) are lots of fun," she says. "We find some wonderful homes for these cats."

Tomorrow's meet-and-greet runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Total Pet on Tranquille Road.