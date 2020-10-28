163427
162923
Kamloops  

Local man halfway to reaching goal of running every street in Kamloops

Running for the symphony

- | Story: 314669

The recent snowfall and frigid temperatures didn't stop Daniel Mills from running up Rose Hill this past weekend.

Mills, the executive director of the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO), is halfway to running every road in the Tournament Capital. It's all part of his "running the symphony" fundraising campaign, which started on Aug. 14.

From Westsyde to Barnhartvale, Mills set out to conquer every inch of local pavement in an effort to raise $15,000 for the KSO. So far, $7,500 has come in.

"Overall, it's been great to get to know different neighbourhoods," Mills tells Castanet, noting he moved to the city in June 2019. "It’s definitely been fun and interesting. I’ve never been bored by any of the runs because I’m always changing the route."

There are a few exceptions. Roads counted must be city-maintained, so that leaves out highways and some privately managed roads within strata complexes. Exit ramps at major intersections are also not being included.

To date, Mills has run more than 500 kilometres. He laces up his sneakers four times a week, clocking in around 50 km every seven days. According to a spreadsheet he's keeping, he's been on 41 separate runs since August.

His reasons for doing it are two-fold. With races being cancelled because of COVID-19, he thought this would be a great way to stay active. He describes himself as an "amateur recreational runner."

And then there's supporting the KSO; like many other arts organizations, the KSO has had to scale things back and stream many of their performances online, he says. This comes with added costs.

An online audience too, he says, doesn't bring in the same kind of revenue that an in-person event would.

"For us, we're trying to come up with creative solutions to support our musicians and still deliver content to the community."

Mill anticipates to complete his mission sometime at the end of January, early February.

He tells Castanet his last run will be a marathon (42 km) and will end at the Sagebrush Theatre.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here. The first $5,000 in donations made by first-time donors will be matched by symphony supporter Rae Nixon.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164195


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4304213
104-634 Lequime Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$540,000
more details
163625




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


160972


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Happy Wednesday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kathy Hilton joins the Real Housewives
Showbiz
Paris Hilton’s mom is joining her sister, Kyle Richards, on...
Cattuesday- October 27, 2020
Galleries
A collection of awesome cat body art.
Cattuesday- October 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162709
163259