Local man halfway to reaching goal of running every street in Kamloops

Photo: Daniel Mills Daniel Mills on a run in Rose Hill this past weekend. Yep, it looks hard.

The recent snowfall and frigid temperatures didn't stop Daniel Mills from running up Rose Hill this past weekend.

Mills, the executive director of the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO), is halfway to running every road in the Tournament Capital. It's all part of his "running the symphony" fundraising campaign, which started on Aug. 14.

From Westsyde to Barnhartvale, Mills set out to conquer every inch of local pavement in an effort to raise $15,000 for the KSO. So far, $7,500 has come in.

"Overall, it's been great to get to know different neighbourhoods," Mills tells Castanet, noting he moved to the city in June 2019. "It’s definitely been fun and interesting. I’ve never been bored by any of the runs because I’m always changing the route."

There are a few exceptions. Roads counted must be city-maintained, so that leaves out highways and some privately managed roads within strata complexes. Exit ramps at major intersections are also not being included.

Photo: Daniel Mills Daniel Mills takes a selfie during one of his warmer runs.

To date, Mills has run more than 500 kilometres. He laces up his sneakers four times a week, clocking in around 50 km every seven days. According to a spreadsheet he's keeping, he's been on 41 separate runs since August.

His reasons for doing it are two-fold. With races being cancelled because of COVID-19, he thought this would be a great way to stay active. He describes himself as an "amateur recreational runner."

And then there's supporting the KSO; like many other arts organizations, the KSO has had to scale things back and stream many of their performances online, he says. This comes with added costs.

An online audience too, he says, doesn't bring in the same kind of revenue that an in-person event would.

"For us, we're trying to come up with creative solutions to support our musicians and still deliver content to the community."

Mill anticipates to complete his mission sometime at the end of January, early February.

He tells Castanet his last run will be a marathon (42 km) and will end at the Sagebrush Theatre.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here. The first $5,000 in donations made by first-time donors will be matched by symphony supporter Rae Nixon.