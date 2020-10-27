Kamloops RCMP looking for wanted man with very 'distinguishable features'

Photo: Kamloops RCMP. Kevin James Beattie.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping the public can help them locate a wanted man.

Police say Kevin James Beattie has had several opportunities to appear in court to face different charges; however, he has failed to do so and warrants have now been issued for his arrest.

RCMP believe he's in Kamloops and is of no fixed address.

"Beattie has very distinguishable features that would make him stand out," writes Sgt. Darren Michels in a press release.

He's wanted on charges in Kamloops of possession of ammunition while prohibited, possession of a weapon while prohibited, theft under $5,000 and driving while suspended.

If you see Beattie or know of of his whereabouts you're asked to not approach him and to call police immediately.