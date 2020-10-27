162805
164112
Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP looking for wanted man with very 'distinguishable features'

Police seek wanted man

- | Story: 314631

Kamloops Mounties are hoping the public can help them locate a wanted man. 

Police say Kevin James Beattie has had several opportunities to appear in court to face different charges; however, he has failed to do so and warrants have now been issued for his arrest.

RCMP believe he's in Kamloops and is of no fixed address. 

"Beattie has very distinguishable features that would make him stand out," writes Sgt. Darren Michels in a press release. 

He's wanted on charges in Kamloops of possession of ammunition while prohibited, possession of a weapon while prohibited, theft under $5,000 and driving while suspended.

If you see Beattie or know of of his whereabouts you're asked to not approach him and to call police immediately. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163715


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4205042
1801 Old Ferry Wharf Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$89,900
more details
163134


164315


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


164836


Mom’s struggle when teaching her kindergartner sight words is hilarious

Must Watch
Tiffany Jenkins hysterical take on “no” versus “know” is a must-see.
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 27, 2020
Galleries
Memes are a great stress reliever. Get in this gallery!
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Britney Spears’ dad argues that her lawyer isn’t singer’s ‘exclusive voice’
Showbiz
Britney Spears' father Jamie has argued that her lawyer...
I have to restart my potatoes
Must Watch
The sheer panic.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163836