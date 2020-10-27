Sun Peaks Resort is selling the chairs from the original Crystal chairlift for $350 a pop

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort

Locals have a chance to own a piece of Sun Peaks history.

The resort has announced it will be selling the chairs from the now-retired, 40-year-old Crystal chairlift.

The company says it has received a large number of enquiries about purchasing the chairs from the original lift ever since staff revealed plans for the new version of the Crystal (which, by the way, is ready for the 2020-21 season).

"That faithful old triple has served us well for many years, stretching all the way back to its installation in 1979 during the Tod Mountain days. Countless pow laps, high fives, snowghost sightings, and breathtaking vistas have been served up by that chair during its 40-year run," the resort website reads.

There's more interest than chairs (80 in all). To make it fair, Sun Peaks Resort is giving everyone an equal shot at buying one through a public ballot.

Ski buffs can buy a ballot ($5 apiece) through the resort's online store, until Nov. 8. All proceeds will then be donated to a local charity.

On Nov. 9, staff will draw 80 random entries. Those selected will be able to buy a chair for $350 plus tax.

"You can buy as many entries as you like to increase your chances of winning; however, we're limiting it to one chair per person so once your name is drawn the first time that's it. Once you've secured a chair you'll be responsible for picking it up from Sun Peaks during the weekend of Nov. 13 to 14, so make sure you'll be available to make that happen before you commit to the purchase," the resort says.

