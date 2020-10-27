The Kamloops NorthPaws have signed their first player

Photo: UVU Athletics Trey Newman,

The newest baseball club in town has signed its first player.

Trey Newman, a 20-year-old catcher from Utah Valley University, has joined the Kamloops NorthPaws.

"He has everything you look for in somebody you're going to have behind the plate," says head coach Cole Armstrong in a news release. "He's really good defensively. He can really catch and throw the ball, and he works great with the pitching staff."

Newman, a right-handed hitter, will likely become a fan favourite at Norbrock Stadium, Armstrong adds.

"He's always at the centre of the clubhouse, a guy everybody likes to be around. He plays with a lot of energy and grit."

Newman's decision to play in the Tournament Capital had much to do with Armstrong, who he's previously worked with, including during the Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League season.

If the Newman name sounds familiar, that's because Trey's grandfather Jeff played nine major league seasons with the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox before turning to coaching. His uncle Ryan is a manager in the Chicago White Sox minor league organization.

The Kamloops NorthPaws are part of the West Coast League franchise; the local team was unveiled in September.

June 4, 2021 is their tentative season opener.