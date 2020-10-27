162805
Kamloops  

The Kamloops NorthPaws have signed their first player

NorthPaws sign first player

- | Story: 314608

The newest baseball club in town has signed its first player.

Trey Newman, a 20-year-old catcher from Utah Valley University, has joined the Kamloops NorthPaws.

"He has everything you look for in somebody you're going to have behind the plate," says head coach Cole Armstrong in a news release. "He's really good defensively. He can really catch and throw the ball, and he works great with the pitching staff."

Newman, a right-handed hitter, will likely become a fan favourite at Norbrock Stadium, Armstrong adds.

"He's always at the centre of the clubhouse, a guy everybody likes to be around. He plays with a lot of energy and grit."

Newman's decision to play in the Tournament Capital had much to do with Armstrong, who he's previously worked with, including during the Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League season. 

If the Newman name sounds familiar, that's because Trey's grandfather Jeff played nine major league seasons with the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox before turning to coaching. His uncle Ryan is a manager in the Chicago White Sox minor league organization. 

The Kamloops NorthPaws are part of the West Coast League franchise; the local team was unveiled in September.

June 4, 2021 is their tentative season opener.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163013


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4296936
751 Francis Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,000
more details
163226


163871


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >




Tuesday Meme Dump- October 27, 2020

Galleries
Memes are a great stress reliever. Get in this gallery!
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Britney Spears’ dad argues that her lawyer isn’t singer’s ‘exclusive voice’
Showbiz
Britney Spears' father Jamie has argued that her lawyer...
I have to restart my potatoes
Must Watch
The sheer panic.
Owner makes dog beep car horn
Must Watch
Beep!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163259