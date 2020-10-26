RCMP launch internal investigation following arrest caught on camera in Williams Lake

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The commander of the North District RCMP has issued a statement following an arrest caught on camera in Williams Lake, where the responding officers are seen kicking and punching the suspect.

What's being called a high-risk incident began just before 9 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 24), when Kamloops RCMP were notified of an erratic driver on Highway 1. The caller told police the driver was allegedly crossing on double solid lines, unable to maintain its lane.

Local Mounties were not in a position to intercept the vehicle, says Chief Supt. Warren Brown, so information was broadcast to neighbouring jurisdictions to be on the lookout for a silver pickup. Queries on the truck showed that at a recent stop in Kamloops, a person driving it had been found in possession of a loaded handgun.

An officer in Clinton located the vehicle, Brown says; however, the driver failed to stop and fled from police at a high speed, after reportedly passing four vehicles on the wrong side of the road in a blind corner.

The driver then failed to stop for Mounties in 100 Mile House; Brown says an officer was almost hit when trying to stop the pickup in 150 Mile House.

A spike belt was successfully deployed just outside 150 Mile House. Brown says despite two deflated tires, the driver continued to drive on bare rims until the truck was demobilized by another spike belt near White Road on Highway 97 in Williams Lake.

The driver proceeded to exit the vehicle and run down an embankment. A woman by the name of Charli Fortier captured the arrest on her phone, which shows the suspect being punched and kicked, and shared it on Facebook. In the video (which is embedded below), Fortier is heard saying, "Hey, stop that! ...You're being filmed!"

Brown says after a brief pursuit the suspect appeared to be surrendering.

"However, he refused to comply with the officer’s commands to show his hands and a struggle ensued, with the officer attempting to pull the man’s hands from underneath him, in order to gain control and handcuff him," Brown's statement reads.

"A second responding officer, who was aware the man could be armed and was not complying with the initial officer’s commands, utilized several strikes including one with his foot to rapidly gain control of the suspect and resolve the situation. The suspect was arrested without further incident and was found not to be in possession of a firearm."

Immediately upon learning of the arrest, Brown says a review of the incident was launched. That process includes speaking with the officers and witnesses, reviewing the in-police-car video and police radio transmissions as well as civilian video.

Brown notes he's also spoken with the officer in charge at the Williams Lake detachment, who has launched a code of conduct investigation.

"Discussions are continuing with respect to what role an external agency may have in reviewing the use of force and determining whether it was reasonable and necessary under the circumstances," he says.

The incident can only be described as "reckless and dangerous," which put the public and police at risk, Brown adds.

"We are fortunate that no one, including the suspect, was physically injured."

The T?ilhqot’in National Government has released a statement condemning the video.

“We are shocked and outraged by the police violence captured in this video. We are particularly concerned by indications that the man attacked by RCMP in this video is Indigenous. Unfortunately, the threat of unwarranted, unnecessary violence from the RCMP is a reality that Indigenous peoples live with every day," Chief Joe Alphonse, Tribal Chair. "We demand a full, independent investigation into this incident and the immediate suspension of the officers that were involved and we will not rest until there is accountability for this incident and an end to police brutality against Indigenous peoples.”

Anyone who's a witness or has more information about what transpired on Sunday is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

The driver remains in police custody on seven outstanding warrants, including dangerous driving, flight from police, prohibited driving and possession of stolen property.

He had a court date today in Williams Lake.