Non-profit collecting donations, gifts to give to isolated seniors in Kamloops this Christmas

Photo: Brandi Allen Left to right: Camille Godin, Brandi Allen, Michelle Greavette and Terri Mochikas.

Operation: Secret Santa's seventh year might be its most difficult.

The program, run by the Centre for Seniors Information Kamloops (CSI Kamloops), collects and delivers gifts to isolated, independent seniors around the city.

Brandi Allen, the organization's executive director, says the program has more than doubled since it started. Last year's list had around 170 names on it.

"There's something (heartbreaking) about the idea of seniors living independently in the community," Allen says. "In a long-term care facility, they can still be isolated but hopefully they have neighbours and staff."

"It can be more lonely for people living in the community."

The program collects nominations and referrals from the public. In some cases, that can be from neighbours who believe a senior living nearby may be experiencing isolation; Allen notes signs can be a lack of visitors or an overgrown yard.

Then, just before Christmas, Allen, CSI Kamloops staff and volunteers deliver gifts that have been donated or bought using monetary donations.

Allen tells Castanet some recipients haven't really had any human contact for months.

"It’s always an incredibly emotional day when we go out," she says. "There’s been times when I’ve had to sit in my car afterwards and cry."

Often, she and others are invited in for a cup of tea and a conversation, which sometimes leads to tears from the recipients.

"It’s one of those things where it’s really hard but it’s really beautiful."

Allen wishes there were more supports for seniors living in isolation and that outreach initiatives like Operation: Secret Santa could happen year round.

"We’re a good resource, but we’re only one in a community of over 100,000," she says.

This year, with COVID-19 increasing isolation and being particularly dangerous to seniors, will not be as easy.

"This year is going to be tough for everybody, regardless of how isolated you feel in a normal situation," Allen says. "It'll be exceptionally hard for seniors who are already isolated."

Photo: Brandi Allen CSI Kamloops executive assistant Camille Godin with gifts on their way out.

They'll try to approach it like any other year, but virtually all aspects of the program will have to change, from how to deal with donated items, to running the program with fewer volunteers, to delivering the goods.

"I’m hoping that we’re not going to see a huge increase in nominations or referrals, but at the same time, I’m anticipating that," she says. "We’re going to have to take special consideration with a COVID-19 safety plan."

Collecting for this year's Operation: Secret Santa has begun, but Allen says planning for some parts still needs to happen, especially delivery.

To nominate a senior for a gift, contact Allen at [email protected] or call 778-470-6000. Allen will then add that person to the list.

She notes the list has been useful at other times of the year; she's used it to call and check in on people, and when the pandemic lockdown first started CSI Kamloops used it to drop off food, toilet paper and essential supplies to some.

Allen adds that people don't have to be affiliated with CSI Kamloops to receive a gift.

To donate money, people can drop off cash or cheque donations to one of CSI Kamloops' two locations (at the Brock Shopping Centre or in Northills Shopping Centre. Those preferring to do it online can e-transfer Allen ([email protected]).

They're still accepting gift donations in person as well. Presents will be quarantined for two weeks in an area they wont be disturbed. They'll also be sanitized.

