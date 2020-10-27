Man captures hike up Clearwater mountain with epic video

Photo: Sky Dancing Films

A local man is sharing an epic video of his hikes up Raft Mountain, one of the highest peaks in the area.

Don Ehman of Sky Dancing Films climbed the peak on the north side of Clearwater five times recently, bringing his drone each time.

His footage takes people up to the peak, nearly 2,500 metres above sea level, where a series of rock piles have been built over the years by previous hikers. From the top you can see peaks hundreds of kilometres away.

This weekend he uploaded a compilation of the shots.

Watch below.