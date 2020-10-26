163427
Kamloops  

Arterial roads plowed, City of Kamloops now working on collectors, bus routes

The city's snow removal crews are currently working on clearing Priority 2 routes.

Glen Farrow, streets and environmental services manager, tells Castanet Priority 1 (arterial roads) are done. 

"We have shifted into collectors and bus routes (Priority 2)... and that will be the focus over the next few hours," he says, following this morning's light snowfall.

Once collectors and bus routes are done, residential streets will be tackled (Priority 3).

When a snowfall event stops, the City of Kamloops aims to clear arterial roads (Fortune Drive, Columbia Street) within four hours, collectors and bus routes (Springhill Drive, Ord Road) within 16 hours and residential streets within 36 hours.

"Based on the (snowfall) event on Friday morning (Oct. 23), I was very impressed with how we were able to combat that," Farrow says of his team's efforts.

The snow removal budget is about $2 million each year.

Farrow notes there's still money in this year's snow removal budget, after the snowfall events from January, February and March. He couldn't say whether the city will end up below, above or at budget this year.

"It's really about hitting those service levels. ... If it snows every day, it's obvious the budget will be exceeded."

Don't be surprised if you see a plow and a pot hole repair crew in the same day, he adds.

"It's kind of our shoulder season, similar to springtime, when we were potholing, sweeping and snowplowing all in the same day. We're kind of doing that right now."

Farrow reminds drivers to be safe on the roads. Slow down and ensure you have the proper tires on, he says.

